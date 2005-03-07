Set Yourself on Fire
B+
The third album from this Montreal troupe opens with an orchestral gush and a heartfelt flirtation between two former partners; beautiful stuff, until the lyrics turn acidic and you realize the song is actually called ”Your Ex-Lover Is Dead.” Set Yourself on Fire is full of such contradictory moments, using synths-and-strings arrangements to play up intra-band drama (two of the Stars used to be an item). It’s sort of an indie-pop Rumours, sans the wooden balls.
