By Michael Endelman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:03 AM EDT

Yes, the Kills are a male-female rock duo specializing in swampy indie blues that sounds like it was recorded in a mud-spattered basement. But, no, they’re not Jack-and-Meg wannabes. On their second full-length, the transatlantic pair — Florida singer Alison Mosshart (sounding eerily like PJ Harvey) and London guitarist Jamie Hince — use overdriven riffs and ticky-tacky drum-machine beats to create a steamy mood of sexual menace and druggy abandon. Cold shower, anyone?

