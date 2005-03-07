No Wow
Yes, the Kills are a male-female rock duo specializing in swampy indie blues that sounds like it was recorded in a mud-spattered basement. But, no, they’re not Jack-and-Meg wannabes. On their second full-length, the transatlantic pair — Florida singer Alison Mosshart (sounding eerily like PJ Harvey) and London guitarist Jamie Hince — use overdriven riffs and ticky-tacky drum-machine beats to create a steamy mood of sexual menace and druggy abandon. Cold shower, anyone?
