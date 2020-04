Meltdown B- type Music genre Rock

These power-rockers may have ascended to a hooky heaven with 2002’s cracking Free All Angels, but on their fifth LP, they sound as if they’re phoning it in — kinda expensive, since they’re from Ireland. Big-chorus numbers like ”Orpheus” are perfectly adequate, and will no doubt wind up in some NFL highlight reel. But Meltdown gets stuck in a hard-rock rut — a shame, really, since Ash were once true contenders for Stateside success.