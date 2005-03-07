Everyone's Pretty B type Book genre Fiction

Lydia Millet’s new novel follows a sad parade of eccentrics bouncing off each other in L.A. — think Magnolia crossed with an unrated cable-access show. Among them: Dean Decetes, a porno movie reviewer with drink-filled delusions of messianic grandeur, a ”puffy vagabond, a staggering W.C. Fields rated XXX. Minus the dignity”; a germaphobic Christian Scientist who falls for a bombshell drunk with daddy issues; and a midget ex-con who follows Dean around like a horny lapdog. It’s all very bizarre, sometimes exhaustingly so. But beating throughout the pages of this strange little book is a lonely heart searching for intimacy in a crazy world.