Some Cities

By Timothy Gunatilaka
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:06 AM EDT

Some Cities

A-
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

Following two stunning yet sometimes meandering epics, the dreamy Brits have fixed what was barely broken. Some Cities condenses the spacey sprawls of previous works for a tighter album, yet still maintains the Doves’ distinct ethereality. With what resembles an oscillating chorus of angels on ”Snowden” and the quaintly contagious pianos on the first single, ”Black & White Town,” there’s an almost antiquated quality to this wondrously exhilarating, shimmering pop masterpiece.

Some Cities

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com