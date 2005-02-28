Some Cities
Some Cities
A-
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
Following two stunning yet sometimes meandering epics, the dreamy Brits have fixed what was barely broken. Some Cities condenses the spacey sprawls of previous works for a tighter album, yet still maintains the Doves’ distinct ethereality. With what resembles an oscillating chorus of angels on ”Snowden” and the quaintly contagious pianos on the first single, ”Black & White Town,” there’s an almost antiquated quality to this wondrously exhilarating, shimmering pop masterpiece.
Some Cities
|type
|
Comments