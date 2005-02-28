Imaginary Heroes

Owen Gleiberman
February 28, 2005 at 05:00 AM EST

Imaginary Heroes

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
112 minutes
Limited Release Date
02/18/05
performer
Sigourney Weaver, Jeff Daniels, Emile Hirsch, Kip Pardue
director
Dan Harris
distributor
Sony Pictures Classics
author
Dan Harris
We gave it a D-

How do we know that the Travis family, led by Sigourney Weaver in sarcastic-show boat mode, is living in denial of the pain caused by the suicide of its superstar-jock son? Because the film keeps nudging us in the solar plexus to register every coy behavioral tic.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now