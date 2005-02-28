Imaginary Heroes

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 112 minutes Limited Release Date 02/18/05 performer Sigourney Weaver, Jeff Daniels, Emile Hirsch, Kip Pardue director Dan Harris distributor Sony Pictures Classics author Dan Harris

We gave it a D-

How do we know that the Travis family, led by Sigourney Weaver in sarcastic-show boat mode, is living in denial of the pain caused by the suicide of its superstar-jock son? Because the film keeps nudging us in the solar plexus to register every coy behavioral tic.