Imaginary Heroes
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 112 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 02/18/05
- performer
- Sigourney Weaver, Jeff Daniels, Emile Hirsch, Kip Pardue
- director
- Dan Harris
- distributor
- Sony Pictures Classics
- author
- Dan Harris
We gave it a D-
How do we know that the Travis family, led by Sigourney Weaver in sarcastic-show boat mode, is living in denial of the pain caused by the suicide of its superstar-jock son? Because the film keeps nudging us in the solar plexus to register every coy behavioral tic.
