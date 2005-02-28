Honeysuckle Sweet

By Chris Willman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:07 AM EDT

Honeysuckle Sweet

B
type
  • Music

The line between mainstream country and alt hasn’t always been clearly demarcated, but it’s avoided altogether by Jessi Alexander, a newcomer who has written singles for Patty Loveless and others. Her winsome throatiness takes you to a West Tennessee summer in the lazily ambrosial title track. Only misstep: the tortured domestic ballad ”Unfulfilled.” Aiming for world-weariness, it instead reveals Alexander as too green to realize the chorus’ chief chained-ankles-‘n’-hearts simile is right out of the Eagles’ ”Those Shoes.”

Episode Recaps

Honeysuckle Sweet

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com