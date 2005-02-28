Gemstones D type Music

On his third album, the former Moldy Peaches frontman resumes his very self-conscious quest to become our most subversive balladeer — Neil Diamond with attitude. Beyond his lounge-singer baritone and maddening music-hall ditties are glib references to oral sex, women’s body parts, alt bands (wow — he just mentioned the drummer in the Strokes!), Johnny Depp, and a ”chubby princess” who’ll bust your mattress. His indie-circuit friends will be amused, but no one else will.