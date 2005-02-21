What's up with ''Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica''?

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 08/19/03 performer Nick Lachey, Jessica Simpson broadcaster MTV genre Reality TV

. . .or has MTV’s Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica transformed from a light, Kate Hudson-style romantic comedy into a painful, John Cassavetes-esque portrait of a marriage on the brink? The opening credits’ soft-focus shots of the happy past just serve to contrast the corroded present — instead of loving looks, the pair now trade sarcastic snorts, cynical eye rolls, and nasty barbs. And in a sick twist, Nick’s birthday present to Jessica — a cute Maltipoo puppy — has become his archenemy, making a mess of the shag carpet and his sex life.