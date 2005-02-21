What's up with ''Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica''?

Michael Endelman
February 21, 2005 at 05:00 AM EST

Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
08/19/03
performer
Nick Lachey, Jessica Simpson
broadcaster
MTV
genre
Reality TV

. . .or has MTV’s Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica transformed from a light, Kate Hudson-style romantic comedy into a painful, John Cassavetes-esque portrait of a marriage on the brink? The opening credits’ soft-focus shots of the happy past just serve to contrast the corroded present — instead of loving looks, the pair now trade sarcastic snorts, cynical eye rolls, and nasty barbs. And in a sick twist, Nick’s birthday present to Jessica — a cute Maltipoo puppy — has become his archenemy, making a mess of the shag carpet and his sex life.

