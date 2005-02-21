type Book Current Status In Season author John Farris publisher Forge Books genre Fiction, Mystery and Thriller

We gave it a B

Set in a spot-on sleepy Tennessee town circa 1952, Phantom Nights is near-bursting with the potential for top-rate pulpy thrills (”He had the face of a cranky fetus,” Farris writes of one character). And yet too often Farris settles for something more middle-of-the-road. Alex Gambier, a brazen kid of about 14, mute since diphtheria stole his voice box, tests his mettle by lying underneath oncoming passenger trains. That’s how he meets Mally Shaw, a black nurse whose instant friendship with Alex is cut short when she’s brutally raped and murdered. Farris brings Mally back as a ghost, but his graft of Southern gothic doesn’t take when he too often sidelines Alex in favor of his nice-but-boring sheriff brother. We’re promised spicy gumbo, but instead we get good-enough grits.