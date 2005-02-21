The Couriers 03: The Ballad of Johnny Funwrecker B+ type Book genre Fiction

In the latest installment of writer Brian Wood and artist Rob G’s ingeniously depraved urban mercenary saga, we learn how dirt-bike-lovin’hellion Moustafa and Special, his slightly older, occasionally more dangerous female partner, first met. Without giving too much away, it involves a sadistic Asian gang lord, a totally cherry classic Camaro, and enough bullets to outfit your average infantry regiment. Profane, bloody, and way more fun than a colorectal exam (even from a doctor who’s really good at them), Funwrecker is irredeemable — in the best possible way.