On a Clear Day You Can See Forever B type Movie

It’s no wonder the flustered French psychiatrist (Montand) is infatuated with Melinda Winifred Waine Tentrees (a luminous Streisand). The woman is ravishing (she exudes elegance even while wearing a turban!). Trouble is, she exists only in the muddled mind of Daisy Gamble (also a luminous Streisand), and emerges during hypnosis sessions. This meditation on reincarnation would be a mess in most directors’ hands, but not in Vincente Minnelli’s: The master of the dream sequence paints each fantasy scene in his lavish style, and he certainly doesn’t skimp on his trademark regal red, saturating the costumes, the doctor’s books, and the overgrown geraniums with the color. Unfortunately, Streisand and Montand generate all the heat of a day-old croissant. Thank goodness for Melinda’s gorgeous Cecil Beaton gowns, which provide some much-needed sizzle.

EXTRAS None. And we had our fingers crossed for ”Who Is There Among Us Who Knows?”, the number sung by Jack Nicholson (as Daisy’s ex-stepbrother-turned-admirer) that never made the film’s final cut.