''Deadwood'' Soundtrack

By Alanna Nash
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT
Lyle Lovett: Michael Scott Evans/Retna

Deadwood

B
type
  • TV Show
network
genre

HBO’s dark, irreverent Western, Deadwood, draws on a diverse group of plainspoken Americana artists to fill its soundtrack, and many of them (Lyle Lovett, June Carter Cash, Mississippi John Hurt and bluesy duo Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee) supply the moral conscience for this lawless South Dakota town. Their songs memorably capture the uneasy hope of some of the critically acclaimed show’s central characters, several of whom show up — on a second version of the album — in explicit-language dialogue clips. (Hey, we said these folks were uneasy.)

Episode Recaps

Deadwood

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 3
rating
genre
creator
network
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com