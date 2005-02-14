''Deadwood'' Soundtrack

Image zoom Lyle Lovett: Michael Scott Evans/Retna

Deadwood B type TV Show network HBO genre Western

HBO’s dark, irreverent Western, Deadwood, draws on a diverse group of plainspoken Americana artists to fill its soundtrack, and many of them (Lyle Lovett, June Carter Cash, Mississippi John Hurt and bluesy duo Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee) supply the moral conscience for this lawless South Dakota town. Their songs memorably capture the uneasy hope of some of the critically acclaimed show’s central characters, several of whom show up — on a second version of the album — in explicit-language dialogue clips. (Hey, we said these folks were uneasy.)