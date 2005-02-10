Image zoom Robots: Blue Sky Studios

Three years ago, a little upstate New York studio named Blue Sky rolled out the computer-animated comedy Ice Age for Twentieth Century Fox, and it grossed nearly $400 million worldwide. To follow it up, codirector Chris Wedge and kids’-book author/artist William Joyce (he masterminded the TV ‘toon Rolie Polie Olie) envisioned a mechanical world far beyond the visual complexity of Ice Age.

But what should the story be? Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire fashioned what Wedge calls ”kind of a 1930s screwball-comedy musical,” complete with a tune titled ”Follow Your Ticker.” It was deemed too retro, so in came writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel (City Slickers, A League of Their Own). The nonmusical plot now follows Rodney Copperbottom (voiced by Ewan McGregor), a perky ‘bot who longs to work for industrialist Bigweld (Mel Brooks) but falls afoul of evil corporate schemer Ratchet (Greg Kinnear).

Jennifer Coolidge is Aunt Fanny, a maternal type who cares for a group of low-end, low-tech robots called the ”rusties” — and she’s got the biggest booty this side of J. Lo. ”When I saw all the characters,” says Coolidge, ”I was so excited that I got to be the one with the giant ass.”