A Lot Like Love C type Movie genre Comedy,

Romance

Amanda Peet lives in fear. On the set of A Lot Like Love, a romance of mismatched ambitions and expectations, she did the unthinkable: She punked costar Ashton Kutcher. ”I put shaving cream all over his Escalade. And wrote Punk’d in it,” says the actress. ”And then I did it again on my last day of shooting.” She currently awaits the inevitable retaliation: ”The silence is deafening.” Granted, this was in retaliation for Kutcher TP-ing her yard during a party. ”I was there, and Demi’s girls were with me,” Kutcher explains. He enjoys teaching girlfriend Moore’s brood about the finer things in life, including the miracle of two-ply. And besides: ”They were getting bored. That’s how I entertain the kids.” Somewhere in the midst of all this madness, the two managed to shoot a movie ”about two people who love each other but have really bad timing,” says Peet. ”It’s not a very broad comedy. Ashton’s so good. I fell in love with him all over again when I saw it. Then I was a little scared that he’s so much better than I am. So I went from having a crush on him to feeling really competitive.” Could this be the greatest punk of all?