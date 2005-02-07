Soviet Kitsch
”So break me to small parts/Let go in small doses,” Regina Spektor warbles on ”Ode to Divorce,” Don’t say she didn’t warn you. While her art folk has its considerable charms, it’s also erratic and, at times, exhausting. The Moscow-born, Bronx-bred singer is a veritable Sybil of sounds, careering from Fiona croon to Tori freak-out like a woman possessed. Still, she’s a legitimate talent; if Soviet Kitsch (downloadable now at her website and in stores March 1) is indeed kitsch, it’s hardly the disposable kind.
