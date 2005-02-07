Fiddler on the Roof A- type Stage

Harvey Fierstein taking over from Alfred Molina as Tevye? Sounds crazy, no? Only in New York could a theater creature and gay activist like Fierstein cross the street from cross-dressing in Hairspray to milk-cart pulling in one of Broadway’s most tradition-bound musical heartstring-pluckers. And by the sheer ebullience of his outsize, cosmopolitan persona (this Tevye is poor but hardly unsophisticated), as well as by the sound-the-shofar bleat of his famous voice, Fierstein succeeds in making a very mesmerizing manner of milkman. David Leveaux’s revival of Fiddler on the Roof retains its autumnal tone and Marc Chagall sense of composition. But with Fierstein wishing he were a rich man and ruling over a roost of daughters, everything old is startlingly new in Anatevka.