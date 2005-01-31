The Underminer B type Book genre Fiction

If the passive-aggressive title character of The Underminer reviewed this novel, the critique might read: ”What a nice attempt at a first book! It’s amazing how many people are getting book deals nowadays. I mean, they’ll just give them to anybody!” With the help of New York Times TV critic Virginia Heffernan, Mike Albo successfully parlays his one-man stage show into both a roman à clef about ’90s decadence and a self-help Get the Heck Out of This Relationship Now and Join the Witness Protection Program tome. In a slight 164 pages, the Underminer robs an equally anonymous ”best friend” of pals, self-confidence, and dignity. Albo’s jokes punch hard (except for a feeble section on Burning Man) and his warning is worth heeding: Sometimes the ship in friendship is the Titanic.