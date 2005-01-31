Nanci Griffith

By Scott Schinder
Updated March 17, 2020

The veteran folk-country songstress continues to mix aching eloquence and mawkish sentimentality on Hearts in Mind, a frustratingly uneven effort. Nanci Griffith finds herself on firm ground when she sticks closer to home, offering soulful family snapshots on ”Simple Life” and dueting with Jimmy Buffett on the barbed ”I Love This Town.” But her Vietnam meditation, ”Heart of Indochine,” is muddled, and the literary pretensions of ”Back When Ted Loved Sylvia” are more icky than insightful.

