Before the Poison
Before the Poison
B+
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
As with previous efforts, Marianne Faithfull once again gets by with a little songwriting help from her friends. But while Before the Poison features a tear-jerking dirge (”Last Song”) from Blur’s Damon Albarn and a timeless lullaby (”City of Quartz”) from producer and composer Jon Brion, it’s PJ Harvey who serves up the meat of the CD. Her raw, blues-tinged tracks greedily indulge Faithfull’s exquisitely tattered voice, making us willing to overlook bad seeds like the dance-rap ”Desperanto.” (We’re talking to you, Nick Cave!)
Before the Poison
|type
|
Comments