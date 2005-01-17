Wilderness
Guitarist Archer Prewitt is a key player in the Chicago indie underground, thanks to his gig in the Sea and Cake, but as a solo artist, he’s got the faded-denim soul of an L.A. singer-song-writer. On his languidly pretty fourth album Wilderness the love-and-death songs are delicate and fluttery invocations that sometimes crest into swelling crescendos but usually stay in a comfort zone where fingerpicked guitars and cooing voices keep misery company.
