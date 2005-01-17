M83
Before the Dawn Heals Us
A-
Weaving a sumptuous tapestry of Air at their most dramatic, Mogwai at their most heartsick, and noise-pop pioneers My Bloody Valentine at their most melodious, these electro-shoe gazers from France follow 2004’s masterpiece Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts with another sprawling epic, Before the Dawn Heals Us. A symphony of dreamy synths and soaring guitar fuzz gloriously fluctuates between ecstasy and panic on ”Teen Angst” and ”6,” while the whispery beauty of the piano ditty ”Safe” completes this sublime soundtrack to dancing in the moon-light.
