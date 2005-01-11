Gossip columnists ban Paris Hilton

You?d think Paris Hilton would be a gossip columnist?s dream come true, what with her stormy love life, hard-partying ways, and penchant for flashing her skivvies (or lack thereof) to the paparazzi. Well, think again.

New York Daily News scribe Lloyd Grove, who pens the paper?s ”Lowdown” column, recently made it his New Year?s resolution to never again mention Hilton in print — unless she ”wins the Nobel Peace Prize, launches herself into outer space — or even gets her high school diploma.” Grove cited Hilton’s lack of ”any discernible talent, education, scruples, modesty or underpants” as the reason behind his vow.

Not one to be outdone, Village Voice‘s Michael Musto has followed suit. In his ”La Dolce Musto” column published today, Musto pledges solidarity with Grove, and then takes it a step further, banning the P-word ”even if she cures cancer. I?m willing to take crazy chances like that,” he writes.