Talk about a bad hair day. Mel Gibson’s former hairdresser, Paul Abascal, directs this Gibson-produced ”revenge thriller” about stalkerazzi terrorizing a movie star, played by Cole Hauser, who heavy-handedly broods through the film — pretending to be the important actor he’ll never become in real life, judging by this disaster. Meanwhile, Forrest Smith’s banal dialogue and simplistic story arc prevent Paparazzi from providing even some camp entertainment (unless it’s the inexplicable youth soccer montage backed by bumpin’ techno beats).

EXTRAS The inside look at how stuntmen fall out of windows (tip: Avoid the fire escapes) is interesting and informative; conversely, the making-of featurette plays more like an extended trailer. Abascal offers mundane commentary and the deleted scenes grant nothing more than relief that Paparazzi wasn’t two whole minutes longer.