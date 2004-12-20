type Music Current Status In Season performer Shivaree Producers Rounder, Zoe

We gave it a B+

Iconoclastic song-stress Ambrosia Parsley — known to Air America Radio listeners for her pithy ”Ambrosia Sings the News” segments — and her nimble combo return from a spell in the music-biz wilderness with Who’s Got Trouble?, an intimate, quietly dazzling gem. Parsley’s impish, barbed voice conveys innocent wonder and worldly insight, a balance that’s perfectly suited to her lyrics’ plaintive melancholy and sly wit. And her bandmates’arrangements artfully mix cabaret spaciousness and modernist frills, with engaging results.