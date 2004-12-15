''Sideways'' leads broadcast critics' noms

Another day, another round of kudos for Alexander Payne’s Sideways. The wine-country comedy, which dominated the Golden Globes nominations and has been named Best Picture by every critics’ group that has voted so far, also led the field among nominees for the Broadcast Film Critics Association’s Critics’ Choice Awards. It picked up eight nominations, including Best Picture, outpacing Finding Neverland (seven nods), The Aviator (six), and Ray, Million Dollar Baby, and Kinsey (four each). Notable nominees also included Jamie Foxx, nominated for his lead role in Ray and his supporting role in Collateral, and Kate Winslet, also nominated for her lead role in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and her supporting role in Neverland.

In its seven years of granting awards, the BFCA has been very accurate in predicting Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor and Actress, in part because the BFCA is so generous in spreading the wealth with its nominations. This year, it cited 10 Best Picture nominees, named six performers each for Best Actor and Actress, and included categories for child actors and actresses, ensemble casts, family films, soundtrack compilations, and ”popular” movies (that is, films that audiences and critics liked but which seem otherwise unlikely to win prestigious awards). This year, the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony moves to network TV for the first time. Eric McCormack returns as host of the live broadcast, which airs on the WB on Jan. 10. A partial list of nominees is below.

Best Picture

The Aviator

Collateral

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Finding Neverland

Hotel Rwanda

Kinsey

Million Dollar Baby

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera

Ray

Sideways

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, The Sea Inside

Don Cheadle, Hotel Rwanda

Johnny Depp, Finding Neverland

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Aviator

Jamie Foxx, Ray

Paul Giamatti, Sideways

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Being Julia

Catalina Sandino Moreno, Maria Full of Grace

Imelda Staunton, Vera Drake

Hilary Swank, Million Dollar Baby

Uma Thurman, Kill Bill — Vol. 2

Kate Winslet, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Best Supporting Actor

Thomas Haden Church, Sideways

Jamie Foxx, Collateral

Morgan Freeman, Million Dollar Baby

Clive Owen, Closer

Peter Sarsgaard, Kinsey

Best Supporting Actress

Cate Blanchett, The Aviator

Laura Linney, Kinsey

Virginia Madsen, Sideways

Natalie Portman, Closer

Kate Winslet, Finding Neverland

Best Acting Ensemble

Closer

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Ocean’s Twelve

Sideways

Best Director

Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby

Marc Forster, Finding Neverland

Taylor Hackford, Ray

Alexander Payne, Sideways

Martin Scorsese, The Aviator

Best Writer

Bill Condon, Kinsey

Charlie Kaufman, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

John Logan, The Aviator

David Magee, Finding Neverland

Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor, Sideways

Best Animated Feature

The Incredibles

The Polar Express

Shrek 2

Best Popular Movie

The Bourne Supremacy

The Incredibles

Napoleon Dynamite

The Passion of the Christ

Spider-Man 2

Best Foreign Language Film

House of Flying Daggers

Maria Full of Grace

The Motorcycle Diaries

The Sea Inside

A Very Long Engagement

Best Song

”Accidentally in Love,” Counting Crows, Shrek 2

”Believe, ” Josh Groban, The Polar Express

”Old Habits Die Hard, ” Mick Jagger and Dave Stewart, Alfie

Best Composer

Michael Giacchino, The Incredibles

Rolfe Kent, Sideways

Howard Shore, The Aviator

Best Documentary Feature

Control Room

Fahrenheit 9/11

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster

Super Size Me