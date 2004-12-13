Under Blackpool Lights B type Music genre Rock

Filmed in January 2004 at Blackpool, England’s Empress Ballroom, the White Stripes’ first live DVD is as raw as their sound, with grainy footage and a Handycam feel. The low-rent approach also means there are no extras, practically unheard of in a format driven by bonuses. But there are lots of close-ups, and together with the stripped-down tunes and visuals, Under Blackpool Lights adds up to an intensely primal at-home concertgoing experience.