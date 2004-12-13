The Phantom of the Opera
Finally, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 18-year-old musical gets a movie makeover, yet Phantom of the Opera purists have their knickers in a knot: Will celluloid star Gerard Butler fill Michael Crawford’s mask? How can fresh-faced Emmy Rossum compare with chipmunk-cheeked Sarah Brightman? Can Minnie Driver sing show tunes? Relax. Driver’s diva gets dubbed, Butler’s a warm (if limited) vocalist, Rossum’s soprano shimmers…and ALW’s pseudo-Puccini melodies are as gleefully pompous as ever.
