The Phantom of the Opera

By Melissa Rose Bernardo
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:07 AM EDT

Finally, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 18-year-old musical gets a movie makeover, yet Phantom of the Opera purists have their knickers in a knot: Will celluloid star Gerard Butler fill Michael Crawford’s mask? How can fresh-faced Emmy Rossum compare with chipmunk-cheeked Sarah Brightman? Can Minnie Driver sing show tunes? Relax. Driver’s diva gets dubbed, Butler’s a warm (if limited) vocalist, Rossum’s soprano shimmers…and ALW’s pseudo-Puccini melodies are as gleefully pompous as ever.

