Here Comes Everyone
Deep inside every indie rocker lies the triple-time heartbeat of a Yes fan, and while Everyone is hardly Tales From Topographic Oceans, this quartet admirably pools prog methodologies with pop melodies: Synthesizer drizzles sex up the piano-plink ballad ”Setting Up Shop,” and ”Summer Away” is the most gallant use of the vibraphone since Synchronicity-era Police. A perfect laser-show soundtrack for the art-school set.
