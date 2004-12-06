Here Comes Everyone

By Brian M. Raftery
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

Here Comes Everyone

B
type
  • Music

Deep inside every indie rocker lies the triple-time heartbeat of a Yes fan, and while Everyone is hardly Tales From Topographic Oceans, this quartet admirably pools prog methodologies with pop melodies: Synthesizer drizzles sex up the piano-plink ballad ”Setting Up Shop,” and ”Summer Away” is the most gallant use of the vibraphone since Synchronicity-era Police. A perfect laser-show soundtrack for the art-school set.

Episode Recaps

Here Comes Everyone

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com