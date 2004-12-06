50 Years of Hits

By Chris Willman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:54 AM EDT
George Jones: AP

50 Years of Hits

A
type
  • Music
genre

George Jones didn’t live up to his touring nick-name, No Show, when it came to visiting the studio. On 50 Years of Hits, this three-disc collection includes one tune from each year since he busted out with 1955’s ”Why Baby Why” — a great repackaging conceit that won’t soon be copied. Strict chronology allows for fun realizations, like how it’s been almost half his career since he bemoaned classic country’s passing with 1985’s ”Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”; here he is, happily, still refusing to hand over his loafers.

Episode Recaps

50 Years of Hits

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com