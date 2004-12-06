Image zoom George Jones: AP

50 Years of Hits A type Music genre Country

George Jones didn’t live up to his touring nick-name, No Show, when it came to visiting the studio. On 50 Years of Hits, this three-disc collection includes one tune from each year since he busted out with 1955’s ”Why Baby Why” — a great repackaging conceit that won’t soon be copied. Strict chronology allows for fun realizations, like how it’s been almost half his career since he bemoaned classic country’s passing with 1985’s ”Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”; here he is, happily, still refusing to hand over his loafers.