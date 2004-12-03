We Will Rock You D+ type Stage

Remarkably, about half of the 22 Queen hits glued into this London-to-Vegas transplant do come off like great, long-lost show tunes. Which is where any resemblance to the successful ABBA-cal Mamma Mia! ends. Brit comic Ben Elton’s awesomely witless script imagines a totalitarian 24th century in which rock has been banned — maybe not a bad thing if the only renegades who can save it are a bunch of big-voiced central-casting punks styled to resemble Good Charlotte and Kelly Osbourne. Meanwhile, what genius decided the apropos-of-nothing ”Fat Bottomed Girls” should be performed by an anorexic chorus line?