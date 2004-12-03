Night Fall

By Jennifer Reese
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

Night Fall

B-
type
  • Book
genre

Episode Recaps

Nelson DeMille spins an ephemeral mystery out of the real-life crash of TWA Flight 800 in July 1996 in Night Fall. A pair of adulterous lovers film themselves having sex in the Long Island surf — and discover that the tape captures more than their private fireworks. The couple vanishes, along with the film, leaving a lens cap and a hotel blanket on the beach to tantalize investigators. Did they keep the tape? Does it prove that a missile (not mechanical failure) brought down the plane? Five years later, John Corey, the wisecracking detective from DeMille’s Plum Island, hunts for the couple using enough old-fashioned sleuthing skills to keep this preposterous, overlong novel moving.

Night Fall

type
  • Book
genre
author
publisher
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com