MTV Ultimate Mash-Ups Presents? Jay-Z/Linkin Park: Collision Course

By Raymond Fiore
Updated December 03, 2004 at 05:00 AM EST

  Music
Mash-ups — the hot circa-2002 underground trend of marrying disparate tracks — are entertaining because they force collaborations that would never materialize in the corporate world. Maybe that’s why this label-sanctioned pairing comes off like a sanitized nonevent. While Jay-Z delivers a knockout punch on ”Dirt Off Your Shoulder/Lying From You,” nothing on this forgettable effort compares to Jigga fronting the Beatles on Danger Mouse’s imaginative Grey Album bootleg.

  • Music
