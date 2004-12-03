John Ritter: Being of Sound Mind and Body C type Movie

Perhaps the most endearing thing about the late John Ritter was his willingness to humiliate himself in the name of comedy, which is why this soul-crushingly flat DVD is such a crime. Someone dug up a best-forgotten 1980 television special, whose sketches range from bad (Ritter as Nick Anger, a washed-up punk rocker who bears an unsettling resemblance to Ryan Adams) to worse (Ritter as an Ed Grimleyesque movie-theater manager who attacks thugs with lines from Star Wars). What might once have been harmless laugh-track fun now leaves the taste of exploitation thick in the mouth. There’s no reason to release John Ritter: Being of Sound Mind and Body except to capitalize on tragedy. And that’s just awful. EXTRAS None. Entertainment value: C. Profiteering: F.