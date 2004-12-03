Belle Epoque
Episode Recaps
Syphilitic, sybaritic dance-hall hedonism is hard to foster at classy Lincoln Center, and at first, Martha Clarke’s terpsichorean peek into the pungent personal realm of stunted painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec — his ecstatic and apocalyptic embrace of death-by-pleasure, his use and abuse of his Moulin Rouge muses, his defiant equation of the gorgeous and the gangrenous — stalls a bit, as if choking on the cleanliness of its venue and viewers. But Clarke’s sad, slow dance of decline (set to the music of classical masters and crass balladeers, and mise-en-scéne lifted from the painter’s own ”immortal rubbish”) ultimately hypnotizes, while avoiding any glittery melodramatic Luhrmannizing.
Belle Epoque
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|director
Comments