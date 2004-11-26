Road to Purgatory A- type Book genre Fiction

Michael Satariano knows from violence. He dispensed plenty of it as a corporal stationed in the Philippines during WWII. And he witnessed just as much as a boy born Michael O’Sullivan Jr., son of an Irish enforcer who took bloody revenge on the Chicago underworld for the murder of his family. And he’ll rely on that capacity for violence as he infiltrates Capone’s Mob to exact the vengeance that eluded his father. Max Allan Collins thrillingly revisits the impeccably researched ”pulp-faction” world he created — and director Sam Mendes adapted — in the graphic novel Road to Perdition, telling parallel prose tales of father and son, each wrestling with issues of duty and destiny. Except for a ham-fisted recap of previous events, Road to Purgatory succeeds in putting us inside the head of an honorable man descending into a hell of his own creation.