The Futurist D type Book genre Fiction

Nobody asked, but aspiring tunesmith Robert Downey Jr. apparently wanted to share a CD of originals (plus a pair of covers). Unfortunately, this dribbly effort, The Futurist lands him in the same category as Don Johnson circa 1987. Snarling away at lines like ”I’ll see your face in every cloud/Down a Dewar’s, laugh out loud,” Downey displays neither a supple voice nor the ability to at least keep the beat. And actors wonder why we tease them when they try to sing.