Finding Neverland B type Movie

It’s 1903, and J.M. Barrie (Johnny Depp) is stuck in an icy marriage. Then he meets Sylvia Llewelyn Davies (Kate Winslet) and her brood of four boys. This surrogate family of latter-day childhood moves him to write Peter Pan. A caressingly sweet literary fairy tale, the movie glows, all right. It just never soars.