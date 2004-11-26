EW reviews the latest in chick lit

THE JOURNAL OF MORTIFYING MOMENTS, by Robyn Harding

On orders from her therapist, 31-year-old Kerry Spence records her most humiliating escapades. Source of Angst

”Gorgeous Sam,” the charming ex who tortures her with off-and-on declarations of love. Embarrassing Anecdote

On a London trip, college-age Kerry makes out with a cutie at a pub…but later learns he’s her first cousin. Lowdown

Despite the overly familiar quandary of handsome heartbreaker vs. honest nice guy, Journal scores with Kerry’s laugh-out-loud tales of shame (she has a one-night stand with a musician who steals her TV!). B+

DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT, by Lauren Henderson

The three-way friendship of shy Jude, sexy Sally, and womanizing Michael is tested by adventures of the nonplatonic kind. Sources of Angst

Romantic tension, unplanned pregnancies, and a maniacally self-absorbed Frenchwoman. Embarrassing Anecdote

The spectacularly uncomfortable viewing of la mademoiselle’s nudity-as-serious-art. Lowdown

Henderson’s Brit wit adds Continental sheen, but two of the three main characters are too unlikable. Fans of Henderson’s sleuthing Sam Jones series won’t find any crimes to solve — other than ones of the heart. B-

KISSING IN TECHNICOLOR, by Jane Mendle

Slightly neurotic NYC film student Charlie tolls on her first feature while loving and loathing Hank, her on- and offscreen leading man. Source of Angst

Hank, a hunky high-profile soap star with a penchant for Brazilian models and bossiness. Embarrassing Anecdote

An exhausted, tipsy Charlie ends up soaked and shivering in banana vodka (don’t ask). Lowdown

Mendle, a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology, adds intelligence to the genre. And while Hank remains inscrutable, Charlie is both realistically flawed and endearing. B+