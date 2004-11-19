Want Two
Rufus Wainwright: Mark O'Flaherty/ Camera Press/ Retna
Want Two
B
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
It didn’t seem possible, but Rufus Wainwright gets more florid and over-the-top with each new album. The orchestrated, daydreamy ballads on his fourth CD, Want Two are like soundtracks to modern Fellini films, and their flamboyance sometimes gets the better of him. Wainwright is stronger when he’s grounded, as in the rocking (for him) ”The One You Love” and the ruefully simple ”This Love Affair.” For an extra dose, an attached DVD features live performances of these and earlier songs.
Want Two
|type
|
Comments