A serial strangler dubbed the Rottweiler is prowling London, garroting his victims and stealing a keepsake before he dumps the body: a fob watch, a cigarette lighter, a silver cross. But when the items show up amid the dusty clutter of Inez Ferry’s antique shop, police narrow in on the eccentrics living above her store. The Rottweiler’s there, of course, concealed in the gloom of the Victorian house, and the story moves between him and other tenants living in nearby apartments. The Rottweiler is classic Ruth Rendell, macabre and fast-paced, the kind of tale that makes you look twice at the shadows and dark corners of your own street.