In The Long Goodbye, Patti Davis (The Way I See It) acknowledges that writing a memoir about her late father, Ronald Reagan, might be hard for some to swallow: this from the same daughter who openly criticized her dad while he served as the 40th president. ”People, for the most part, have been supportive, forgiving,” she writes. ”But their memories are long.” Here, a softened Davis reflects on both her childhood and Reagan’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Though most of her revelations about those final days are not unlike what we read in the press, nothing compares to Davis’ poignant account of her dad regaining consciousness and looking at his wife, Nancy, for one last time before slipping away.