You’d think that 307 pages about the weather would be literary NyQuil. But The Children’s Blizzard, an account of the 1888 blizzard that killed more than 100 children in the Great Plains, reads like a thriller in which a deranged predator preys upon an unsuspecting frontier population. Using survivors’ accounts, David Laskin tells the heart-breaking tales of children perishing in the whiteout, some within sight of their homes. To add to the intrigue, he details the political maneuverings at the Army Signal Corps that led to tragically inept weather forecasts, and reminds us that the pioneer life wasn’t so much romantic as it was deadly.