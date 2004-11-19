Broadway: The American Musical

By Melissa Rose Bernardo
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:53 AM EDT

A-
Five discs, 90 years, 106 songs, and three appearances by Law & Order vet Jerry Orbach. That should give you an idea of the awesome expanse of Broadway: The American Musical, a companion to the recent six-part PBS miniseries. Selections range from standard (Cats‘ hackneyed ”Memory”) to surprising (Nine‘s sumptuous ”Bells of St. Sebastian”) to clever: Where else can you hear Fanny Brice and Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice?

