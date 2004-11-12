Ultra
Life can be hard on a single girl in the city, what with the traffic, the shallow dating pool, and the boss who’s a knob. Luckily for Pearl, she’s got her friends Liv and Jen, as well as this new thing with Jason on the horizon. Oh, did I mention that Pearl’s a superhero? The everydayness of Ultra is a refreshing twist on the standard flights-and-tights genre, and the Luna Brothers (Joshua scripts, Jonathan draws) have watched enough Sex and the City to get a nice feel for the way women talk. If only they’d ditch the gimmicky covers….
Ultra
