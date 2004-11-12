The Originals
There’s little original about The Originals — and that’s not really a bad thing. A fetishistic ode to ’60s British mod spiked with well-worn teenage nihilism and a gangs-are-bad plot, drawn in black and white by retro stylist Dave Gibbons (Watchmen) — unlikely ingredients for a modern comics gem. But Originals is as smart as a fashion-forward suit. Gibbons’s evocation of the period is enveloping, and despite some too familiar turns, his tale about the longing for belonging and the dawning of conscience has the powerful tug of a timeless fable.
