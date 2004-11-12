The Originals

By Jeff Jensen
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:41 AM EDT

The Originals (Book)

B+
  Book
There’s little original about The Originals — and that’s not really a bad thing. A fetishistic ode to ’60s British mod spiked with well-worn teenage nihilism and a gangs-are-bad plot, drawn in black and white by retro stylist Dave Gibbons (Watchmen) — unlikely ingredients for a modern comics gem. But Originals is as smart as a fashion-forward suit. Gibbons’s evocation of the period is enveloping, and despite some too familiar turns, his tale about the longing for belonging and the dawning of conscience has the powerful tug of a timeless fable.

