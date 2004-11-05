TV's funniest quotes for the week of November 5, 2004
”Election offices across Florida opened last Monday to give black voters the option of being turned away early.” TINA FEY ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
”It’s been reported that Mary-Kate Olsen doesn’t like going to school at NYU, and she’s thinking of dropping out of college. When asked why, Mary-Kate said, ‘I have a billion dollars.”’ CONAN O’BRIEN ON LATE NIGHT
”I was in denial about my snout, and now I know, and so it’s just hard to work. You’re very limited.” KELLE, COMPLAINING ABOUT THE SHAPE OF HER FACE, ON AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL
”Possibly? What do you mean?” RICKY GERVAIS, AFTER DAVID LETTERMAN ASKED HIM IF THE OFFICE IS POSSIBLY THE BEST TELEVISION SHOW EVER, ON THE LATE SHOW
