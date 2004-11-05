Tears for Water
Episode Recaps
In Tears for Water singer-songwriter Alicia Keys writes verse that’s not as hilariously bad as that of fellow VH1 chanteuse Jewel; still, her work would not pass muster in an introductory writing course at a four-year college. She’s roughly on the level of Maya Angelou. Thus, the patient reader winces mildly at flat laments about alienation (”Sometimes I feel/like I don’t belong anywhere”) and emotional reticence (”I’m a prisoner/Of words unsaid/Just lonely feelings/Locked away in my head” ) — poems sometimes followed by Keys’ own explanations of their ”meanings.” Serviceable metric patterns are as scarce as vivid images, or signs of shame.
Tears for Water
|type
|
|genre
|author
|publisher
Comments