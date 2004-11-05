Team America: World Police
Team America: World Police
B-
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
Messieurs Trey Parker and Matt Stone must be mellowing with age: Not only is Team America‘s soundtrack nowhere near as foul as that of 1999’s South Park flick, but without its on-screen puppet performers, it’s also not as funny. The jingoistic anthem ”America, F**k Yeah” and the guilt-inducing Kim Jong Il showstopper ”I’m So Ronery” are cleverly offensive, but little else here rises above sub-Yankovician levels of parody. Maybe we should blame Canada.
Team America: World Police
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments