Team America: World Police

By Brian M. Raftery
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

B-
  Movie

Messieurs Trey Parker and Matt Stone must be mellowing with age: Not only is Team America‘s soundtrack nowhere near as foul as that of 1999’s South Park flick, but without its on-screen puppet performers, it’s also not as funny. The jingoistic anthem ”America, F**k Yeah” and the guilt-inducing Kim Jong Il showstopper ”I’m So Ronery” are cleverly offensive, but little else here rises above sub-Yankovician levels of parody. Maybe we should blame Canada.

  Movie
  R
  98 minutes
