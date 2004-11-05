Our movie reviewers answer your questions

What movie would you like to provide commentary for on a DVD release, and why? ?Bruce

When posed this question, most people would pick a classic like The Maltese Falcon or Citizen Kane. But what fun is that? Those movies are perfect! Give me one of cinema’s more curious entries, like the bizarre blaxploitation sequel The Human Tornado, a.k.a. Dolemite 2, which features some of the oddest kung fu sequences ever put on film. I’m not sure I could explain the random use of Instant replay, or why, in the middle of a sex scene, star Rudy Ray Moore is suddenly shown eating ribs — but man, would I love to try. And how about Wild in the Streets — in which a young rock star becomes president and immediately forces everyone over the age of 35 to take LSD? I could seriously trip out on that one as well.